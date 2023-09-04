12 more die of Dengue with 2,823 new cases

Twelve more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the casualties from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 646 this year, UNB reports.

Besides, some 2,823 new patients were hospitalised with the viral fever within this time, the Directorate General for Health Services (DGHS) said this in their regular bulletin on Monday.

Of the new patients, 1,005 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, according to DGHS.