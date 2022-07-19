European Parliament delegation calls for amending EPZ law, elimination of child labour

The European Union (EU) earlier expressed concern over the Digital Security Act (DSA).
Heidi Hotula said the DSA should be amended in accordance with international standards.
About the labour agency, she said Bangladesh declared a national action plan in this regard last year. "We want full and satisfactory implementation it."
European Parliament vice-president Heidi Hotula said steps should be taken so that trade unions can be registered and so that these facilities are available in the EPZ.
She said full and successful implementation of the labour roadmap is a clear precondition for Bangladesh in establishing further trade relations with European Union (EU).
"The successful implementation of the roadmap will be linked not only to EBA but also to your graduation process and the subsequent potential accession to GSP+," Heidi Hotula said.
Congratulating Bangladesh for achieving remarkable progress, she said, “As you are now moving to the next step, it is essential to ensure concrete progress and implementation of the required standards.”
The leader of the delegation, however, expressed concern over the delay of implementing labour law and the EPZ labour law in full compliance with international standards.
She said, “As these are two fundamental requirements in order to successful transition to GSP+, it would be urgent to anticipate deadlines for entry into force and to ensure full effective implementation. “
DCAB president Rezaul Karim Lotus moderated the event.