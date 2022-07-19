Bangladesh

European Parliament delegation calls for amending EPZ law, elimination of child labour

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
The leader of the visiting delegation of European Parliament in Bangladesh, Heidi Hotula, on Tuesday said full and successful implementation of the labour roadmap is a clear precondition for Bangladesh in establishing further trade relations with European Union (EU)
The leader of the visiting delegation of European Parliament, Heidi Hotula, on Tuesday said the Bangladesh labour situation is now more satisfactory than before.

If the situation is to improve further, she said, it is necessary to carry out the labour law reform to international standard, an amendment to the EPZ law and the elimination of child labour.

Heidi Hotula, also a vice-president of EU, came up with this remark on Tuesday afternoon while addressing the Diplomatic Correspondent Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) Talk at the National Press Club.

Pointing out that the EU has a zero-tolerance policy on child labour, Heidi Hotula said they have put great importance to Bangladesh’s commitment to fully eliminate child labour by 2025.

"We hope the process will be expedited," she added.

The European Union (EU) earlier expressed concern over the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Heidi Hotula said the DSA should be amended in accordance with international standards.

About the labour agency, she said Bangladesh declared a national action plan in this regard last year. "We want full and satisfactory implementation it."

European Parliament vice-president Heidi Hotula said steps should be taken so that trade unions can be registered and so that these facilities are available in the EPZ.

"The successful implementation of the roadmap will be linked not only to EBA but also to your graduation process and the subsequent potential accession to GSP+," Heidi Hotula said.

Congratulating Bangladesh for achieving remarkable progress, she said, “As you are now moving to the next step, it is essential to ensure concrete progress and implementation of the required standards.”

The leader of the delegation, however, expressed concern over the delay of implementing labour law and the EPZ labour law in full compliance with international standards.

She said, “As these are two fundamental requirements in order to successful transition to GSP+, it would be urgent to anticipate deadlines for entry into force and to ensure full effective implementation. “

DCAB president Rezaul Karim Lotus moderated the event.

