European Parliament delegation calls for amending EPZ law, elimination of child labour

The leader of the visiting delegation of European Parliament, Heidi Hotula, on Tuesday said the Bangladesh labour situation is now more satisfactory than before.

If the situation is to improve further, she said, it is necessary to carry out the labour law reform to international standard, an amendment to the EPZ law and the elimination of child labour.

Heidi Hotula, also a vice-president of EU, came up with this remark on Tuesday afternoon while addressing the Diplomatic Correspondent Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) Talk at the National Press Club.

When asked about the labour situation in Bangladesh, the European Parliament vice-president said it is necessary to carry out labour law reforms, an amendment to the EPZ law and elimination of child labour.

Pointing out that the EU has a zero-tolerance policy on child labour, Heidi Hotula said they have put great importance to Bangladesh’s commitment to fully eliminate child labour by 2025.

"We hope the process will be expedited," she added.