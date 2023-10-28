BNP will get no benefit threatening AL: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed her firm conviction that BNP can't reap any benefit giving threat of movement to Awami League (AL).

"BNP threatens to stage various types of movement. . .there is no benefit in showing all those threat of movements and fears to AL," she said.

The premier made this remark while addressing a grand rally at KEPZ field in Anwara organised on inauguration of country's first ever underwater tunnel named "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel".

Chattogram North and South district units AL organised the rally.

Sheikh Hasina, also the President of ruling AL, said that she wants to make it clear that AL was elected by the people's vote, formed the government and attained the status of a developing nation for Bangladesh.

"But, Khaleda Zia rigged vote on February 15 and seized power, prompting people of Bangladesh to raise movement and the countrymen ousted her," she said, adding "they should remember it. They steal votes, they steal people's money."

Mentioning that BNP-Jamaat means murderers, killers and they believe in terrorism and militancy, she said, "AL believes in peace. AL believes in development."

Bangladesh is moving forward today because Awami League is in power, she said, adding that "No one can hold back this Bangladesh. This is the reality."

Sheikh Hasina at the rally ground also formally inaugurated the country's first ever much-anticipated nearly 3.315km underwater expressway "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel".

It is first of its kind in South Asia, constructed beneath the River Karnaphuli connecting the city's Patenga with Anwara upazila.

