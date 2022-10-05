Bangladesh

PM Hasina likely to visit Japan next month: Foreign minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit to Tokyo at the end of November at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday.

"We hope our prime minister will visit Japan at the end of next month," he told reporters at the foreign ministry this afternoon after returning from the USA and Japan.

Momen said the Japan government has already invited prime minister Sheikh Hasina for the visit and the foreign ministry is working on it.

"They invited us (to visit Japan) and we are now working on it," he said.

On 27 September, Momen attended the funeral of Japanese former premier Shinzo Abe in Tokyo to pay tribute on behalf of Bangladesh government and its people.

During the visit, Bangladesh foreign minister held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa and also called on Japanese premier Fumio Kishida.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina last visited Japan in May, 2019.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment