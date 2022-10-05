PM Hasina likely to visit Japan next month: Foreign minister

Momen said the Japan government has already invited prime minister Sheikh Hasina for the visit and the foreign ministry is working on it.
"They invited us (to visit Japan) and we are now working on it," he said.
On 27 September, Momen attended the funeral of Japanese former premier Shinzo Abe in Tokyo to pay tribute on behalf of Bangladesh government and its people.
During the visit, Bangladesh foreign minister held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa and also called on Japanese premier Fumio Kishida.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina last visited Japan in May, 2019.