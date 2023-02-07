Bangladeshi student in Turkey missing after earthquake

“Nur, one of the two missing students, has been found. However, Rinku is still missing,” he added.
Rinku’s friends identified him as an undergraduate student but could not provide any more details.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka is in touch with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Ankara.
“We are in touch with our mission,” MoFA spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told the news agency.
Authorities feared the death toll would keep climbing as rescuers searched through tangles of metal and concrete for survivors in a region beset by more than a decade of Syria’s civil war and a refugee crisis.