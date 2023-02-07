Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student in Turkey missing after earthquake

Prothom Alo English Desk
In this handout photo taken by Sana news aganecy in Hama, Syria on 6 February, 2023, rescuers search for victims from an eight-storey building that collapsed after an 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southern TurkeyAFP

A Bangladeshi student has been reported missing in the wake of the powerful earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria along their borders early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 4,300 people.

Md. Golam Syed Rinku is from Bogura, Mohammed Nore-Alam, consul general of Bangladesh in Istanbul, told news agency UNB.

“Nur, one of the two missing students, has been found. However, Rinku is still missing,” he added.

Rinku’s friends identified him as an undergraduate student but could not provide any more details.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka is in touch with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Ankara.

“We are in touch with our mission,” MoFA spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told the news agency.

Authorities feared the death toll would keep climbing as rescuers searched through tangles of metal and concrete for survivors in a region beset by more than a decade of Syria’s civil war and a refugee crisis.

