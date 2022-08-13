92 new dengue cases reported

Some 92 more were hospitalised with dengue in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning as cases have continued to increase in Bangladesh, UNB reports.

Eighty-nine new patients were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and three outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Three hundred and fifty-five dengue patients, including 284 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 16 Thursday with one more death reported from Dhaka.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease. In July, it recorded 1,571 dengue cases and nine deaths.

This year, the DGHS has recorded 3,643 dengue cases and 3,272 recoveries so far.