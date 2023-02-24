Morning news highlights

Bangladesh

China urges to resume talks, warns against using nuclear weapons

China made the comments in a 12-point paper on the “political settlement” of the crisis, timed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

No scope for convicted Khaleda Zia to do politics: Quader

"Why has Khaleda Zia's jail sentence been suspended? She is sick. If she was not ill, she would have been in jail. A convict has no scope to do politics," he said while replying to journalists during a joint meeting of AL at its Bangabandhu Avenue central office here

CEC sees danger in election stance of major parties

Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said the stubborn stance of the two major political parties on the next general election is dangerous for the country

Another police official sent on forced retirement

With this, nine police officials were sent on forced retirement since October this year

‘BNP not interested in ministers’ recent remark on Khaleda’s politics’

BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud said their party is not interested about the remarks some ministers of the government made recently on the issue of whether Khaleda Zia would be able to practice politics or not

