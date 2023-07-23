EU’s special representative for human rights due in Dhaka Monday

The European Union’s special representative for human rights, Eamon Gilmore, is set to arrive in Bangladesh Monday.
During his six-day visit to the country, the European Union diplomat will hold discussion on different issues including human rights with senior cabinet members, ministry officials, civil society representatives and labour leaders.
Eamon Gilmore is arriving in Dhaka at a time when the diplomats of the Western countries have been showing keen interest in the forthcoming 12th parliament election to Bangladesh.
EU’s election exploratory mission completed its 16-day visit to Bangladesh just before Eamon Gilmore’s visit to the country. In this context there is curiosity in the political arena regarding whether there would be discussion on peaceful political environment in Bangladesh and the election.
Diplomatic source, however, said Eamon Gilmore will not hold meeting with any political party during the visit.
Foreign ministry officials said the EU’s special representative for human rights will hold courtesy meetings with law minister Anisul Huq, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam on the second day of his visit. The issues of politics and parliamentary election could come up in the discussions.
A diplomatic source hinted that the EU diplomat will discuss with the Bangladesh representatives about good governance, election, practice of civic rights, rights of minority community and Rohingya situation.
According to the draft agenda, Eamon Gilmore will meet National Human Rights Commission chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed and prime minister’s principal secretary Md Tofazzal Hossain Miah, and civil society representatives, minority community leaders, and representatives of different UN bodies in Dhaka. He will visit the Rohingya camps on 27 July.
This would be second visit of Eamon Gilmore to Bangldesh as the European Union’s special representative for human rights in four years. He visited Bangladesh in June, 2019.
In his statement that time he urged the authorities to take concrete steps to develop labour rights situation and some other fields of human rights in the country.
Eamon Gilmore said human rights, including labour standards, are an important element in bilateral EU-Bangladesh relations, as well as in the trade relations under the “Everything but Arms” trade scheme.
In a recent interview to Prothom Alo, EU ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley said EU wants a free and fair election in Bangladesh for the sake of everyone. Civic and political rights are two of the important conditions that Bangladesh will have to ensure to avail EU’s preferential market facility of GSP+ in the country’s post-LDC period. A free and fair parliamentary election will would play an important role in getting Bangladesh’s GSP+ facility in the EU market, he added.