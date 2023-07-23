EU’s special representative for human rights due in Dhaka Monday

EU’s election exploratory mission completed its 16-day visit to Bangladesh just before Eamon Gilmore’s visit to the country. In this context there is curiosity in the political arena regarding whether there would be discussion on peaceful political environment in Bangladesh and the election.

Diplomatic source, however, said Eamon Gilmore will not hold meeting with any political party during the visit.

Foreign ministry officials said the EU’s special representative for human rights will hold courtesy meetings with law minister Anisul Huq, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam on the second day of his visit. The issues of politics and parliamentary election could come up in the discussions.