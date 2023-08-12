'Physicians concerned over Khaleda Zia’s health condition'

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has once again demanded that the government allow their party chief Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment, citing that the physicians are worried about her deteriorating health condition.
He came up with this call after offering prayers at the grave of the BNP chairperson's younger son Arafat Rahman Koko in Banani of the capital, marking the deceased's 54th birth anniversary.
Regarding Khaleda Zia's health condition, the BNP leader said, “I visited the hospital yesterday, where the medical board convened to discuss her health condition. The physicians are deeply concerned. If she is not shifted abroad immediately for improved treatment, they are not sure whether the required treatment will be possible here."
He went on saying, “They are repeatedly saying she should be sent to an advanced centre abroad for treatment. In my conversation with them yesterday, they said it again that it is essential to send her abroad.”
The BNP secretary general demanded immediate release of their leader and initiatives from the government to send her abroad for treatment. Otherwise, the people will liberate her through mass uprising, alongside the ongoing movement for democracy, he said.
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was taken to the Evercare Hospital on Thursday night, as per physicians’ recommendation. She has been under the care of a medical board, led by professor Shahabuddin Talukder, at the hospital.
The former prime minister has been battling an array of health issues, including arthritis, heart disease, lung complications, diabetes, kidney problems, and eyesight issues for long.
Arafat Rahman Koko died in Malaysia on 24 January 2015. After offering prayers at his grave, Mirza Fakhrul alleged that Koko died unexpectedly due to direct and indirect torture. “It is our bad luck that the government, led by Fakhruddin and Moinuddin, brutally tortured Koko, who was a brilliant and extraordinary organiser.”
Amanullah Aman, convener of the BNP’s Dhaka city (north) unit, Abdus Salam, convener of Dhaka south unit, and some other BNP leaders were with Mirza Fakhrul at the graveyard.