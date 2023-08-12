'Physicians concerned over Khaleda Zia’s health condition'

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has once again demanded that the government allow their party chief Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment, citing that the physicians are worried about her deteriorating health condition.

He came up with this call after offering prayers at the grave of the BNP chairperson's younger son Arafat Rahman Koko in Banani of the capital, marking the deceased's 54th birth anniversary.