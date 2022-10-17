BNP leaders living in ‘fools’ paradise’: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said those who think they can topple the government through some rallies are living in a fools’ paradise, reports news agency BSS.

“Awami League is not a political party that came out of nowhere. Its roots are run deep into the soil and it has a connection with the people of this country. It is not possible to topple the government with a few rallies,” he said referring to BNP leaders.

The Awami League general secretary said this at a press conference at his residence in the city.