BNP leaders living in ‘fools’ paradise’: Quader

Noting that BNP is daydreaming about creating another 1/11, he said, “The daydream about creating another 1/11 will bring no result. A repeat of 1/11 will never take place in Bangladesh.”
Referring to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Quader said the apex court of the country abolished the caretaker government system; it was not a decision of the government.
“Only Almighty Allah and the country’s people know who will be in state power and who will not be in power till 2041,” Quader said.
Awami League believes in elections and respects the people’s choice to choose, Quader said, adding, “If the country’s people want, Awami League will form the government (again), if they don’t want it, it won’t.”
He further said that if anyone works for the welfare of the people, the people will never turn away from them, claiming that this was the reason why Awami League has been doing people oriented politics since its birth.
Mentioning that Awami League does not believe in the politics of conspiracy, the general secretary said BNP does the politics of conspiracy, murder and arson attacks.
Terming BNP as an ingrate party, Quader said, “Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has freed their leader by executive order and allowed her to stay at home. But they do not have any sense of gratitude.”
Claiming that BNP opposes only for the sake of opposing, he said whatever the government does, BNP starts blindly criticising it without assessment.
Speaking about the election, the road transport and bridges minster said that the next general election will be held as per the country’s constitution, just like other democratic countries across the world.
“BNP must join the polls if they do politics for the county’s people,” he added.
Regarding democratic practice in BNP, Quader questioned, “How can a party that doesn’t practice democracy inside their own party, establish democracy in the country?”
Mentioning that BNP secretary general has been holding the post without any party council for many years, he said even Fakhrul himself might not know when BNP’s council was last held.
Referring to BNP secretary general’s remark that stated “Road transport and bridges minister should step down”, Quader said, “At first, you should learn the reality.
“The number of mega projects that have been implemented under my ministry across the country at the directives of the prime minister and what a revolutionary change has taken place in the country’s communication system- the people of the country know it well. But BNP is pretending they don’t know that.”
Road transport and bridges minister said, “I have projected the reality of the BRT projects, I have the honest courage to acknowledge the truth. As ministers, we are not passing idle time. Directives have been given to end the works soon and it is being monitored regularly.”