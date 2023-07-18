EU delegation learns insights of electoral process, law

The visiting election exploratory mission of the European Union (EU) has learnt the ins and outs of the electoral process in Bangladesh, relevant laws and regulations, as well as procedures of election observation here.

In a meeting with the election commission (EC) officials on Tuesday, they also sought to know about the resolution of election disputes and complaints.

The four-member delegation, led by Dimitra Ioannou, held the meeting at the EC secretariat, where EC joint secretaries Mahbuber Rahman Sarker, Farhad Ahmmed Khan, and Abdul Baten explained to them the election process in detail.