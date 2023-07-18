EU delegation learns insights of electoral process, law

The visiting election exploratory mission of the European Union (EU) has learnt the ins and outs of the electoral process in Bangladesh, relevant laws and regulations, as well as procedures of election observation here.
In a meeting with the election commission (EC) officials on Tuesday, they also sought to know about the resolution of election disputes and complaints.
The four-member delegation, led by Dimitra Ioannou, held the meeting at the EC secretariat, where EC joint secretaries Mahbuber Rahman Sarker, Farhad Ahmmed Khan, and Abdul Baten explained to them the election process in detail.
Earlier, the EU delegation sat with the election commissioners, including the chief election commissioner, on 11 July, where they sought to know about the commission’s preparations and capacity. The meeting decided a further meeting between the EU technical team and the EC officials to assess the election process thoroughly.
The next parliamentary elections in Bangladesh are slated for December this year or January next year. At the invitation of the government, the EU mission has been in Dhaka since 8 July to inspect the electoral environment and political situation.
They have already held discussions with stakeholders and political parties, including governing Awami League, BNP, Jatiya Party, as well as the media and civil society members.
On Tuesday, they went to the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital at around 3:00 pm and discussed different election-related issues with the EC officials for nearly three hours. They received copies of various election-related laws, while the EC is supposed to provide English versions of Bengali laws later.
EC joint secretary Mahbuber Rahman Sarker told the media that the meeting was held thanks to the EU delegation’s interest in learning the electoral process here in detail. Discussions revolved around the election process, the constitution, laws, and regulations.
Besides, the delegation sought to know about the roles of local and foreign observers, including journalists, resolution of legal disputes before and after the polls, as well as the submission and verification of the nomination papers, he added.
“If foreign observers want to observe the election, they sought to know the entire process, including how to come, what process they should follow, and if needed, how to bring necessary equipment,” the EC official explained.
Asked if the EU delegation expressed concern about the amendment of the Representation of People Order (RPO) Act, he said, “They did not express any concerns, rather they just sought to know. ”
Responding to another query, the joint secretary said there were no issues of satisfaction or dissatisfaction in the meeting. The discussions were limited to current laws, rules, regulations, and the election process.
Asked about potential support from the EU, he said they did not talk about extending support, instead they wanted to know about the support they might receive here. It may include issues like passport issuance and airport support, as well as logistic supports.
Upon completion of the 16-day meeting, the EU mission will submit its report to the EU headquarters. Later, a decision will be taken whether the EU will send its observers during the upcoming election, or not.