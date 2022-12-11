266 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

A total of 266 patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country during the past 24 hours (till 8am today). On 3 November, Bangladesh logged nine dengue deaths, the highest in a single day, this year, reports BSS.

"As many as 104 dengue patients were hospitalized in Dhaka city and 116 patients were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka during the past 24 hours," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.