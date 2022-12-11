Bangladesh

266 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dengue patients, admitted at capital's Mugda General Hospital. Photo take on 19 September 2022Dipu Malakar

A total of 266 patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country during the past 24 hours (till 8am today). On 3 November, Bangladesh logged nine dengue deaths, the highest in a single day, this year, reports BSS.

"As many as 104 dengue patients were hospitalized in Dhaka city and 116 patients were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka during the past 24 hours," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"A total of 266 people died from dengue disease between 1 January and 11 December. The first death from dengue was reported on 21 June, this year," the daily statement of the DGHS said. With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients this year rose to 60,298 while some 58,972 patients were released from the hospitals.

The DGHS sources said Mirpur, Uttara, Mugda, Jatrabari, Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur in Dhaka city have been identified as dengue hotspots. It said the highest number of cases has been detected in Cox's Bazar after Dhaka.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreak of the disease is usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons. The World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies dengue as one of the top 10 threats to public health.

