266 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

"A total of 266 people died from dengue disease between 1 January and 11 December. The first death from dengue was reported on 21 June, this year," the daily statement of the DGHS said. With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients this year rose to 60,298 while some 58,972 patients were released from the hospitals.
The DGHS sources said Mirpur, Uttara, Mugda, Jatrabari, Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur in Dhaka city have been identified as dengue hotspots. It said the highest number of cases has been detected in Cox's Bazar after Dhaka.
Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreak of the disease is usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons. The World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies dengue as one of the top 10 threats to public health.