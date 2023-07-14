Child deaths from road accidents rise by 17pc: SCRF

According to the report, at least 2,898 people were killed and 4,720 injured in 2,781 road crashes across the country in the first half of the year.

Of them, 1,484 people were killed and 2,485 injured in 1,302 accidents in the first three months. In the following three months, 1,414 people were killed and 2,235 injured in 1,479 accidents respectively.

The review shows that the rate of killed and injured in the last three months has decreased by 4.71 and 20.06 per cent respectively compared to the previous three months.

The report said, 404 women and 455 children lost their lives in six months. It could be seen that the mortality rate of women and children is 13.94 and 15.7 per cent respectively. Among them, 211 women were killed on the roads in the first three months and 193 women in the next three months. As a result, the female mortality rate has decreased by 8.53 per cent.