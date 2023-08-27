Food import: Restrictions in India, high price in Russia and Myanmar

The government is unable to buy rice and wheat at a cheap price from the world market. India has raised tariff on rice export. Myanmar is asking for steep prices in rice imports. Prices have also increased in Thailand. And Russia is asking for a high prices in importing wheat.
Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the government, the Ministry of Food of Bangladesh had recently discussed the import of rice and wheat with the two state agencies of Russia and Myanmar. During , discussion, Russia asked for a high price for wheat, and Myanmar quoted a high price for rice. Due to this, both meetings ended inconclusively.
The government wants to import 700,000 tonnes of wheat and 500,000 tonnes of rice for the current year. The private sector occasionally imports rice. Wheat is imported regularly. Due to certain countries restrictions and steep prices, the global food market is not favourable at present. However, the government of Bangladesh still has an adequate stock of food.
Food secretary Ismail Hossain told Prothom Alo, "We have enough rice in our warehouse. We have no worries about rice until next December. He said new rice will grow in Myanmar next October. Then the prices may drop."
He went on to say, "We are getting a lower price for wheat in international tender than quoted by Russia. That is why as an alternative we are thinking of buying rice and wheat through tender."
Restrictions in India and Myanmar
n the 2021-22 fiscal, Bangladesh produced 38 million tonnes of rice. According to the government, Bangladesh is self-sufficient in rice production. But every year a certain amount of rice is imported through government and private channels. Most of the demand for wheat is met through imports.
In the fiscal year 2022-23, around 1.06 million tonnes of rice and about 3.9 million tonnes of wheat were imported through the public and private sector.
India was the major source of rice and wheat. India imposed a ban on wheat exports last May to control its own market. The country banned the export of 'atap' rice in mid-July. Last Friday, India imposed a 20 percent duty on parboiled rice exports, which will remain in effect until October 16.
At the commerce ministers’ level meeting held in New Delhi eight months ago, Bangladesh commerce minister Tipu Munshi asked India for a quota in eight types of daily commodities. At that time, India's industry and commerce minister Piyush Goyal suggested a written proposal and agreed to it. Bangladesh submitted the matter in writing. Tipu Munshi requested India's Piyush Goyal to speed up the process of delivery of the goods during the bilateral talks held last Friday on the sidelines of the G-20 trade and investment meeting in Jaipur, India.
Meanwhile, in Reuters report, it was said on Friday that Myanmar is planning to impose temporary restrictions on rice exports to control prices in the domestic market. This may be announced soon.
Last July, Russia pulled out of an UN-backed deal to export grain to Ukraine via the Black Sea. In addition to this, various countries have imposed restrictions on food exports, so importing countries are in trouble.
The price of 5 per cent broken rice in Thailand rose to USD 609 per tonne, up 14 percent from a month earlier, according to a report on 24 August by the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) based on Reuters data. The current rate is about 38 per cent higher than a year ago. However, in one month, US wheat prices fell by 18 per cent to USD273 per tonne.
Bangladesh usually imports wheat from India, Ukraine and Russia. Reuters reported in a report on 21 August that wheat prices in the country are falling due to forecasts of a good harvest in Russia. For September delivery, 12 per cent wholegrain wheat fell to USD245 per tonne free of freight charges (FOB). The Ministry of Food held a meeting with the delegation of the Myanmar Rice Federation, the rice exporting organisation of the Myanmar government, on Tuesday. They want more than USD 600 per tonne of rice. According to the sources of the Ministry of Food, Bangladesh has told them that it is not possible to buy rice at such a high price.
How much does Russia want?
On 16 August, a meeting was held with the officials of Russia's state agency Pradintorg and their representative Bangladesh National Group regarding the import of 500,000 tonnes of wheat from the country. Sources in the Ministry of Food said that in the meeting, Russia wants the price of wheat to be USD 330 per tonne. But Bangladesh replied that the asking price of wheat is higher than the international market price. The Russian company did not agree to reduce the price. As a result, the meeting ended without a decision.
The Food Department called two international tenders for the import of 50,000 tonnes to 100,000 tonnes of wheat at the beginning of this month. One quoted the price of USD 293 USD while the other USD 304.
Russian company Pradintorg exported wheat to Bangladesh last year. Even then they charged about USD 50per tonne more than the market price. On 5 September last year, Prothom Alo published a report titled "Government buys wheat from Russia at inflated price".
What is the price at home
The food department now has more than 1.8 million tonnes of rice and wheat in stock. The government uses this stock as general ration, for food-friendly programmes and sells it at the open market (OMS). Domestically produced and privately imported rice and wheat are sold in the market.
According to the government agency Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a kilogram of coarse rice now costs Tk 48 to Tk 50 in the retail market in Dhaka, which is 13 perc ent less than a year ago. The price of loose flour is also the same as that of coarse rice. Although the prices in the domestic market are still low, the global market situation is not good.
Former director general of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) and economist KS Murshid told Prothom Alo, usually, the price is lower when importing under government-to-government contracts. It is not normal for Russian and Myanmar state agencies to ask for higher prices. He said that it is necessary to understand the direction of the food price situation in the coming days. The government should consult experts who have a good understanding of the global food market situation and take decisions accordingly.