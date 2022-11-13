JU student assaulted in his own residential hall

A fourth year student of the pharmacy department of Jahangirnagar University was allegedly beaten up by a student in Bangabandhub Sheikh Mujibur hall on Saturday morning, reports UNB.

Victim Md Abrarul Haque Abrar said that he was assaulted on third floor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall which is his residence by a fellow student Mubtasin Fuad of law and justice department as he called him by mistaken name "Rifat".

Abrar added he was beaten three times. Abrar lodged a verbal complaint to hall authority.