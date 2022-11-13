JU student assaulted in his own residential hall

Following the verbal complaint, hall provost, warden and other teachers called an immediate meeting and heard both, the complainant and accused, on that day around 2.45pm.
Hall authority urged de-escalation between them and dismissed the case. Accused student Fuad didn’t deny the accusation.
Provost Israfil Ahmed said, "We didn’t receive any written complaint from the victim. If he submits any then we will proceed according to the Student Act of Jahangirnagar University."
However, victim Abrarul Haque said, “I agreed to mutually settle problem the due to pressure from the hall provost and other teacher. I was under pressure to do it and don’t want to talk anymore about it.”