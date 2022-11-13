Bangladesh

JU student assaulted in his own residential hall

Prothom Alo English Desk

A fourth year student of the pharmacy department of Jahangirnagar University was allegedly beaten up by a student in Bangabandhub Sheikh Mujibur hall on Saturday morning, reports UNB.

Victim Md Abrarul Haque Abrar said that he was assaulted on third floor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall which is his residence by a fellow student Mubtasin Fuad of law and justice department as he called him by mistaken name "Rifat".

Abrar added he was beaten three times. Abrar lodged a verbal complaint to hall authority.

Following the verbal complaint, hall provost, warden and other teachers called an immediate meeting and heard both, the complainant and accused, on that day around 2.45pm.

Hall authority urged de-escalation between them and dismissed the case. Accused student Fuad didn’t deny the accusation.

Provost Israfil Ahmed said, "We didn’t receive any written complaint from the victim. If he submits any then we will proceed according to the Student Act of Jahangirnagar University."

However, victim Abrarul Haque said, “I agreed to mutually settle problem the due to pressure from the hall provost and other teacher. I was under pressure to do it and don’t want to talk anymore about it.”

