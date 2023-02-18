Four more students speak out about torture

On 12 February, just within a few days of being admitted to the university, a student fell prey to the cruelty of Chhatra League leader Sanjida Chowdhury, her follower Tabassum and a few others. They accused new student of not listening to the leaders and tortured her for four and a half hours. They abused her in vile language, beat her up, stripped her and then made a video of her.

After the incident was flashed in the media, the High Court on Thursday ordered a three-member inquiry committee to be formed to look into the matter. The court directed the authorities to ensure that the two accused students do not remain on campus during the inquiry. The inquiry committee, however, was not formed till Friday evening, said the Kushtia deputy commissioner Saidul Islam.

Out of control after getting BCL post

Three of the eight halls at Islamic University are for girls. One of the girls' halls is Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall. The Islamic University Chhatra League vice president Sanjida Chowdhury, a student of the 2017-18 batch of the statistics department, stays in Room 408. And Tabassum stays at the 'gono room' Projapoti of the same hall. She is a 2020-21 batch student of the university's department of finance and banking.

According to certain activists of the university Chhatra League and some general students, an incomplete 24-member committee of the university's Chhatra League unit was announced at midnight, 31 July last year. Sanjida was given the post of vice president. She is a follow of the Islami University Chhatra League president Faisal Siddiqui Arafat and that is why she got this post in such a short time. Once she got the post, she began to exert her control over everything in the hall.