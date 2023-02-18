Four more students speak out about torture

On 12 February, just within a few days of being admitted to the university, a student fell prey to the cruelty of Chhatra League leader Sanjida Chowdhury, her follower Tabassum and a few others. They accused new student of not listening to the leaders and tortured her for four and a half hours. They abused her in vile language, beat her up, stripped her and then made a video of her.
After the incident was flashed in the media, the High Court on Thursday ordered a three-member inquiry committee to be formed to look into the matter. The court directed the authorities to ensure that the two accused students do not remain on campus during the inquiry. The inquiry committee, however, was not formed till Friday evening, said the Kushtia deputy commissioner Saidul Islam.
Out of control after getting BCL post
Three of the eight halls at Islamic University are for girls. One of the girls' halls is Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall. The Islamic University Chhatra League vice president Sanjida Chowdhury, a student of the 2017-18 batch of the statistics department, stays in Room 408. And Tabassum stays at the 'gono room' Projapoti of the same hall. She is a 2020-21 batch student of the university's department of finance and banking.
According to certain activists of the university Chhatra League and some general students, an incomplete 24-member committee of the university's Chhatra League unit was announced at midnight, 31 July last year. Sanjida was given the post of vice president. She is a follow of the Islami University Chhatra League president Faisal Siddiqui Arafat and that is why she got this post in such a short time. Once she got the post, she began to exert her control over everything in the hall.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, a student of the hall said around mid-December last year, some of her friends had been summoned by Sanjida to the guest room and were insulted over a personal matter. A phone call was even made to her mother and false rumours spread about her. When shameful rumours spread all over, she broke down mentally.
The students said no one was even allowed to go to the verandah near Sanjida's room. Anyone passing her would have to bow their heads or they would be humiliated.
A student who had recently finished her studies at the university, told Prothom Alo over the phone that around three month ago she had got into an argument with Sanjida. Sanjida then told her she had some personal audio and video recordings of her and would spread these.
Attempts were made to contact Sanjida about these allegations, but no statement was available. However, on Tuesday afternoon she told Prothom Alo that all the allegations against her were false.
In the meantime, another student of Sheikh Hasina Hall, unwilling to be named, said after becoming the vice president, Sanjida took control of the hall along with 15 to 20 of her followers. When accusations were made against her about torturing a student, later Monday night she forcefully took general students out of the hall and made them carry out a programme in her favour.
Chhatra League has not taken any action against Sanjida as yet. When the university's Chhatra League president Feisal Siddiqui was asked if measures would be taken against Sanjida, he replied that if specific allegations were made, steps would certainly be taken, but only after investigations.
Student to return to campus today
The student who had been victim of torture has said she will be returning to campus today. She said, the university proctor, student advisor and hall provost have asked her to return to the campus. Speaking to Prothom Alo over mobile phone, she said, "I am still physically and mentally very weak. But since the sirs have called me, I will go."
The university proctor Shahadat Hossain told Prothom Alo, "I spoke to the student and her father. I informed them that she would be provided security on campus."