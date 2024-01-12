External attempts to influence election’s outcome were observed: Russia

Russia has said it is unfortunate that some opposition parties chose not to participate in the election process of Bangladesh and external attempts to influence the election’s outcome were observed.
The country further stated that the leadership of Bangladesh should be recognised for creating favourable conditions for the free expression of voters’ will in this situation.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this at a regular press conference in Moscow while commenting on the parliamentary elections and appointment of a new government in Bangladesh.
The Embassy of Russia in Bangladesh revealed this in its Facebook page on Friday.
The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman also said, “The results of the parliamentary election held on 7 January in Bangladesh have been announced. The ruling Bangladesh Awami League secured 222 out of the 300 seats in the parliament, winning the majority of votes.
“We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the people of Bangladesh on the successful outcome of the election. Unfortunately, some opposition parties chose not to participate in the election process. External attempts to influence the election’s outcome were observed, as we mentioned on 22 November and 15 December, 2023. The leadership of Bangladesh should be recognised for creating favourable conditions for the free expression of voters’ will in this situation.”
Maria Zakharova also expressed that local observers and over 200 international observers, including those from Russia, have confirmed the legitimacy of the election and its adherence to generally accepted standards.
Andrey Shutov, a member of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, headed the Russian delegation.
“On 11 January, a new government was formed in Bangladesh, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina being reappointed to the position she previously held.
“President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin extended their congratulations to her on assuming office.”