PM Hasina asks police to sustain peoples’ trust with dedicated service

She thanked the then officer-in-charge of Ramna police station as he took prompt measures to send the injured to the hospital, for which, her paternal aunt and two of her paternal cousins survived.

The prime minister recalled the courageous role of police risking their lives to “tackle the arson terrorism of the BNP-Jamaat clique in 2013-2015 in the name of hartals and strikes that saw some 500 deaths and 3,500 burn injuries”.

Sheikh Hasina also noted with appreciation the police actions in breaking militant networks following the Holy Artisan incident, brightening Bangladesh’s image abroad.

She said police also proved its worth in checking the smuggling and human trafficking.

The prime minister praised the women members of the force saying that they achieved a global fame for their professional and sincere works in the United Nations peace keeping missions.

After the 1975 massacre, she said, none could think that the Awami League will assume power, but by the grace of Allah her party was entrusted with the responsibility to run the country for four terms, three in a row.

“Bangladesh has attained the status of a developing nation as we have been in power for a long period. We have been able to work for every institution including the Bangladesh Police,” she said.

The prime minister further said her government never let the blood of millions of martyrs go in vain, by allowing Bangladesh to be a failed state.

She said Bangladesh must march ahead keeping the pace of development though the world was now going through an economic recession.