Bangladesh

Morning news highlights

Prothom Alo English Desk
Morning news highlights

Dear readers, good morning. We are bringing to you some of the top stories we covered last night and in the morning so that you do not miss anything important:

1

US inaugurates first permanent army base in Poland

The garrison was established following US President Joe Biden’s announcement last year of a permanent US presence in Poland.

2

Janata Bank turns generous to AnonTex despite cash crunch

State-run Janata Bank has now been grappling with a liquidity crisis and borrowing around Tk 80 billion daily to remain afloat. The bank also saw a remarkable rise in its defaulted loans last year.

But the poor financial health could not deter the bank from waiving a loan interest of Tk 33.59 billion in favour of the AnonTex Group

3

Whose interest ‘cousin’ directors serve at private banks

The bankers themselves are calling them ‘the cousins’ (relatives). It means that they (directors) are close to the owners. And in most of the cases they are serving the interest of the owners.

4

No single bullet to solve the Rohingya crisis

The Rohingya refugee situation has been steadily deteriorating, seemingly with no end in sight. Concern mounts as other crises grip different parts of the world, diverting international attention away from these displaced persons. ‘What next?’ is the question that looms large.

5

China diplomatic offensive lays down new challenge for US

Xi pushed forward positions on Ukraine during two days of talks in Moscow, a week after China announced the restoration of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia -- rivals in a region where the United States for decades has been the main diplomatic powerbroker.

6

Sculptor Shamim Sikder dies

Renowned sculptor Shamim Sikder passed away at a city hospital on Tuesday. She was around 70.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment