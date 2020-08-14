You’re my most near and dear ones, PM Hasina tells orphans

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that they celebrate birthday of their children, grandchildren, and martyred brothers by taking with orphans.

“We don’t arrange any feast or birthday party on the occasion. We observe it by taking with the children like you. Whatever we could we send to the orphanages … we send food there (on the occasion),” she said.

She went on saying,”We realise that there is no benefit to organise (birthday) party. It’ll be the biggest work, if we could put something in the mouth of the orphans. We’re working in this way.”

Pointing out that her mother used to do same work, the prime minister said her mother used to send food and provide assistance to the orphanages on the occasion of the birthday of their all family members.

Social welfare minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed addressed the function from the social welfare department, while state minister of the ministry Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru was present.

Secretary of the ministry Mohammad Zainul Bari presided over the function while two children of government Shishu Paribar Samia Akter and Bijoy Islam also spoke.