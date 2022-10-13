Be alert so that any irresponsible person doesn't come to power: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today criticised the then BNP government's irresponsibility about 1991 devastating cyclone management, urging the people of the country to remain alert so that any irresponsible person does not come to power.

"I urged the people to be alert as any such person (Begum Khaleda Zia) couldn't come to the power (again) who showed irresponsibility saying so many people didn't die as it was thought (in the 1991 cyclone," she said.

The prime minister made the call while inaugurating 50 Mujib killa, 80 flood-shelter centres and 25 district relief godown-cum-disaster information centres, marking the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2022.

The day is being observed in the country as elsewhere across the globe today.