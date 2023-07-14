449 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported 449 new dengue cases in the 24 hours till Friday Morning, reports news agency UNB.
However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 93 as no new fatalities were reported during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the new patients, 184 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, DGHS said.
A total of 4,220 dengue patients, including 2,755 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 17,831 dengue cases, 13,518 recoveries this year.
The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.