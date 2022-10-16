EC not under pressure, it is doing its job, says CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said the Election Commission is not under any pressure as it is doing its job.

He said this in response to a question from journalists at the Nirbachan Bhaban after visiting the Zila Parishad election monitoring cell on Sunday.

Zila Parishad elections will be held on Monday in 57 districts from 9:00am to 2:00 pm.

The EC will monitor the polls through CCTV cameras from the monitoring cell of the Nirbachan Bhaban.