Dhaka to host D-8 meeting today without foreign ministers from abroad

The 20th session of the D-8 council of foreign ministers will be held in Dhaka on Wednesday.

However, other than host Bangladesh, none of the seven foreign ministers of the remaining D-8 countries will physically attend the event.

Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was almost certain to attend the session. But on Monday, Tehran informed Dhaka through the D-8 secretariat in Istanbul that due to unavoidable circumstances, he won’t be able to make it to Dhaka for the event.