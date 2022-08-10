Form body led by BUET professor to probe Sitakunda fire: HC

The High Court on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned to form a committee led by a professor of Department of Chemical Engineering of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) to probe the devastating fire and blasts at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda, Chattogram in June.

The energy and mineral resources ministry will form the committee with experts and the committee would submit a report within three months after identifying the reasons and responsibilities behind the deadly fire that caused deaths of around 50 people.