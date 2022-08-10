Bangladesh

Form body led by BUET professor to probe Sitakunda fire: HC

The High Court on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned to form a committee led by a professor of Department of Chemical Engineering of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) to probe the devastating fire and blasts at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda, Chattogram in June.

The energy and mineral resources ministry will form the committee with experts and the committee would submit a report within three months after identifying the reasons and responsibilities behind the deadly fire that caused deaths of around 50 people.

A High Court division bench comprising justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order and issued a rule in this regard. The court came up with the order after holding hearing on a plea.

Supreme Court lawyers Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab and Mohammad Kawser filed the writ on behalf of Law and Life Foundation Trust.

Officials including home secretary, disaster management and relief secretary, industries secretary and commerce secretary were made respondents in the writ petition.

Around 50 people were killed and more than 100 people were injured in the devastating fire and subsequent blasts at the depot on 4 June.

