Form body led by BUET professor to probe Sitakunda fire: HC

A High Court division bench comprising justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order and issued a rule in this regard. The court came up with the order after holding hearing on a plea.
Supreme Court lawyers Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab and Mohammad Kawser filed the writ on behalf of Law and Life Foundation Trust.
Officials including home secretary, disaster management and relief secretary, industries secretary and commerce secretary were made respondents in the writ petition.
Around 50 people were killed and more than 100 people were injured in the devastating fire and subsequent blasts at the depot on 4 June.