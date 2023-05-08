Trial against Dr Yunus to continue in labour court: Appellate Division

The Appellate Division on Monday rejected a petition to scrap the trial proceeding in the case filed against Nobel Laureate and chairman of Grameen Communications Dr Muhammad Yunus for violating the labour law, reports UNB.
The three-member appellate division headed by justice Md Nuruzzaman passed the order.
Now there is no legal bar to continuing the trial proceeding against him in the labour court, said Khurshid Alam Khan, counsel of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE).
Lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun appeared in the court hearing on behalf of Prof Yunus.
On 9 September, 2021, labour inspector Arifuzzaman of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, filed the case with Dhaka 3rd labour court.
Other accused in the case are- Ashraful Hasan, managing director of Grameen Telecom, its directors Nurzahan Begum and Shahjahan.
According to the case, in an inspection visit to Grameen Telecom inspectors of the department found that 101 workers and staff who were supposed to be permanent were not made so.
No participation fund and welfare fund was formed for them and five per cent of the company's profit was not provided to the workers following the law.
Upon a complaint, a criminal case was filed under sections 4, 7, 8, 117, 234 of the labour act.
On 12 October, the labour court granted bail to all four accused.
Later on 7 December, Prof Yunus filed a petition with the High Court seeking scrapping of the case.
On 12 December, HC stayed the procedure of a case for six months.
On 17 August last year, the High Court (HC) rejected a petition to scrap the case.
Later Prof Yunus filed a leave to appeal against the High Court verdict.