Trial against Dr Yunus to continue in labour court: Appellate Division

The Appellate Division on Monday rejected a petition to scrap the trial proceeding in the case filed against Nobel Laureate and chairman of Grameen Communications Dr Muhammad Yunus for violating the labour law, reports UNB.

The three-member appellate division headed by justice Md Nuruzzaman passed the order.

Now there is no legal bar to continuing the trial proceeding against him in the labour court, said Khurshid Alam Khan, counsel of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE).

Lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun appeared in the court hearing on behalf of Prof Yunus.