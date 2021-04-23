Zafrullah finds lockdown allocation too small, slams govt

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury on Thursday alleged that prime minister Sheikh Hasina made “fun of people” by allocating 105 million to provide assistance to the poor and insolvent people who have been hit hard by the lockdown.
Speaking at a token sit-in programme at the Central Shaheed Minar, he said the government can allocate one billion dollars from the foreign exchange reserves for providing food aid to the poor.
“The situation is getting worse every day. As per different research, the number of poor families in Bangladesh has exceeded 21.5 million. The PM has allocated only Tk 105 million for above 20 million families. This means that each family will get Tk 4.25,” Zafrullah said.
He said, “What the poor will do with such a small amount of money in this month of Ramadan. Our prime minister is making such a joke.”
Zafrullah, a freedom fighter, said the government has declared that it has foreign exchange reserve of $43 billion. “So, allocate $1 billion from the reserve to provide food assistance to the poor families.”
He also urged the political parties and the rich to come forward to help the poor at this time of the pandemic.
He questioned whether the political parties, including BNP and leftist ones, businessmen and 100,000 rich families can raise Tk 100 million in seven days with united efforts countering the PM’s ‘mockery’. “I would like to remind those who have earned millions enjoying the benefits of the Liberation War that the nation won’t forgive you, if you don’t extend your helping hand at this time.”
Speaking at the programme, Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna said the government is least bothered about the sufferings of people.
He called upon the PM to apologise to people for allocating only Tk 100 million for poor families.