Zafrullah finds lockdown allocation too small, slams govt

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury on Thursday alleged that prime minister Sheikh Hasina made “fun of people” by allocating 105 million to provide assistance to the poor and insolvent people who have been hit hard by the lockdown.

Speaking at a token sit-in programme at the Central Shaheed Minar, he said the government can allocate one billion dollars from the foreign exchange reserves for providing food aid to the poor.

“The situation is getting worse every day. As per different research, the number of poor families in Bangladesh has exceeded 21.5 million. The PM has allocated only Tk 105 million for above 20 million families. This means that each family will get Tk 4.25,” Zafrullah said.