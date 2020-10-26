Zafrullah urges PM Hasina to trash Digital Security Act

Stating that prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged journalists to write reports based on facts shunning yellow journalism, he said unethical or yellow journalism flourishes when the freedom of press is obstructed.



"When such an act (digital security one) is used against journalists to prevent them from investigating facts, then yellow journalism and militancy emerge in the country," the noted intellectual observed.



Zafrullah, also a freedom fighter, alleged that the government's wrong policy, unfair behaviour and repressive acts are taking the country to a wrong direction.



He also criticised the government for arresting some journalists, including Ruhul Amin Gazi and photographer Shafiqul Islam Kajol, under the Digital Security Act. "I don't find any reason to keep them in jail."



"Journalists are your (PM's) friends as they present the truth to you and find out the truth. I would like to say no one can stay in power by indulging in repressive acts. You please release the journalists immediately and allow them to speak up and present the truth freely. This will pave the way for good governance in the country and ensure your benefits," he observed.



