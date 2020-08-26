Zaman reappointed Bangladesh ambassador to China

Zaman served as secretary (Asia and Pacific) at the foreign affairs ministry in Dhaka before joining as the new ambassador of Bangladesh to China.



A career foreign service officer, Zaman belongs to the 1985 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) foreign affairs cadre.



In his diplomatic career of over 30 years, Zaman served as Bangladesh high commissioner to Singapore and Sri Lanka.



He also worked in various capacities in Bangladesh permanent missions in Geneva, New York as well as Bangladesh missions in Tokyo, Ottawa and New Delhi.



