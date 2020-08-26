Zaman reappointed Bangladesh ambassador to China

The government has extended the tenure of Bangladesh ambassador to China Mahbub Uz Zaman with a one-year contractual appointment, reports UNB.
The public administration ministry has issued a gazette notification in this regard saying Zaman has been appointed on contractual basis for one year from 25 August or from the date of joining.
On 21 August last year, the government appointed him as Bangladesh ambassador to China.
Zaman served as secretary (Asia and Pacific) at the foreign affairs ministry in Dhaka before joining as the new ambassador of Bangladesh to China.
A career foreign service officer, Zaman belongs to the 1985 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) foreign affairs cadre.
In his diplomatic career of over 30 years, Zaman served as Bangladesh high commissioner to Singapore and Sri Lanka.
He also worked in various capacities in Bangladesh permanent missions in Geneva, New York as well as Bangladesh missions in Tokyo, Ottawa and New Delhi.