Bangladesh reports one death, 620 Covid cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 2,020,768 on Friday as 620 more cases were reported, after testing 4,031 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.       

During the period, one patient died of Covid-19. As of Friday, the death toll stands at 29,347, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).        

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 15.38 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 13.61 per cent.                       

The health directorate Friday said a total of 345 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,962,164.  

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.      

