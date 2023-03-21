Morning news highlights

Putin meets ‘dear friend’ Xi in Kremlin as Ukraine war grinds on
Vladimir Putin and his “dear friend” Chinese leader Xi Jinping planned more talks on Tuesday after a Kremlin dinner where the isolated Russian president showcased his most powerful ally in the face of Western opposition to the war in Ukraine.
Driver's exhaustion lead to accident
Drivers of this transport company have to drive almost non-stop. Zahid Hasan too had to drive in a tired and sleep-deprived condition. He seldom had time to rest. And the result of that was seen Sunday morning.
Israeli minister says ‘no such thing’ as Palestinian people
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also angered neighbouring Jordan for speaking at a podium covered in what appeared to be a variation of the Israeli flag that showed an Israeli state with expanded boundaries that included the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza and Jordan.
IMF approves Sri Lanka's $2.9bn bailout
The IMF's board also confirmed it has signed off on the loan, which clears the way for the release of funds and kicks off a four-year programme designed to shore up the country's economy.