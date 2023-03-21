Bangladesh

Prothom Alo English Desk
Morning news highlights

Dear readers, good morning. We are bringing to you some of the top stories we covered last night and in the morning so that you do not miss anything important:

Bangladesh needs US$ 373 b in climate actions: Shahab Uddin

Bangladesh requires US$ 373 billion to implement its National Adaptation Plan (NAP) in the next 27 years, with US$ 8.5 billion per year as new and additional finance, said Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin on Monday.

Putin meets ‘dear friend’ Xi in Kremlin as Ukraine war grinds on

Vladimir Putin and his “dear friend” Chinese leader Xi Jinping planned more talks on Tuesday after a Kremlin dinner where the isolated Russian president showcased his most powerful ally in the face of Western opposition to the war in Ukraine.

Driver's exhaustion lead to accident

Drivers of this transport company have to drive almost non-stop. Zahid Hasan too had to drive in a tired and sleep-deprived condition. He seldom had time to rest. And the result of that was seen Sunday morning.

Israeli minister says ‘no such thing’ as Palestinian people

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also angered neighbouring Jordan for speaking at a podium covered in what appeared to be a variation of the Israeli flag that showed an Israeli state with expanded boundaries that included the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza and Jordan.

IMF approves Sri Lanka's $2.9bn bailout

The IMF's board also confirmed it has signed off on the loan, which clears the way for the release of funds and kicks off a four-year programme designed to shore up the country's economy.

