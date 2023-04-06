Traders can run businesses at Bangabazar from Saturday: Salman

Salman F Rahman has said the Bangabazar market traders can operate their businesses temporarily in the area from this Saturday.
The private industries and investment advisor of prime minister Sheikh Hasina visited the burnt market and gave the instruction to the shop owners’ association, reports UNB.
Leaders of different trade bodies and shop owners' associations accompanied him during the visit.
The market was entirely gutted in a fire on Tuesday. Salman F Rahman interacted with the affected traders of the market during the visit.
Later, Bangladesh Shop Owners Association president Helal Uddin cited Salman F Rahman as saying that the burnt area will be cleaned on Friday, and the traders can temporarily operate there from Saturday.
While visiting the market, Salman also said, “The prime minister would like to provide assistance from her fund. Apart from this, many people from all over the country want to help.”
“For this, the shop owners’ association has been asked to open a joint account with the business organization here,” he said.
The PM's advisor instructed the market committee to prepare a list of affected traders and submit it to the city corporation by next Sunday to get financial assistance.
He also said if the previous case filed by some traders of Bangabazar market is withdrawn, initiatives will be taken to implement the government’s previous plan to build a new market there.
When the market was burnt down years back, the government wanted to construct a new building there. But a fraction of traders did not want it and filed a lawsuit. If that case is withdrawn, the market will be rebuilt according to the previous government plan, he added.