Morning news highlights

Hathurusingha takes over as head coach of Bangladesh cricket team
Language movement was a manifestation of the new conflict in Pakistan state
In this interview with Prothom Alo's executive editor Sajjad Sharif, Badruddin Umar speaks of the language movement, the emergence of Bangladesh as a state, characteristics of the new middle class, an averseness towards movements in the independent country, and more
Bangladesh ambassador in Moscow summoned
The ambassador was summoned as Russian ships under the sanctions by the US were not allowed to dock at Bangladeshi ports, the Russian foreign ministry in a statement said on Tuesday.
Why China's military support for Russia would be a 'game changer'
Beijing quickly rebuffed the claim this week but experts say it may have some merit and, if China did give support, could be a "game changer" in the year-old conflict.