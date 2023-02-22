Bangladesh

Morning news highlights

Prothom Alo English Desk

1

Nuclear risk seen rising as Putin unpicks last treaty with US

In a major speech almost a year after his invasion of Ukraine, Putin said Russia was not abandoning the New START treaty - the agreement signed in 2010 that limits the number of Russian and US deployed strategic nuclear warheads.

2

Hathurusingha takes over as head coach of Bangladesh cricket team

Chandika Hathurusingha has officially taken over as the head coach of the Bangladesh cricket team.

3

Language movement was a manifestation of the new conflict in Pakistan state

In this interview with Prothom Alo's executive editor Sajjad Sharif, Badruddin Umar speaks of the language movement, the emergence of Bangladesh as a state, characteristics of the new middle class, an averseness towards movements in the independent country, and more

4

Bangladesh ambassador in Moscow summoned

The ambassador was summoned as Russian ships under the sanctions by the US were not allowed to dock at Bangladeshi ports, the Russian foreign ministry in a statement said on Tuesday.

5

Why China's military support for Russia would be a 'game changer'

Beijing quickly rebuffed the claim this week but experts say it may have some merit and, if China did give support, could be a "game changer" in the year-old conflict.

