Three more die of dengue in 24 hrs

With three more deaths reported in 24 hours till Monday morning, this year's fatalities from dengue climbed to 205.

During this period, 760 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

Among the latest deaths,one each was reported from Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna taking the death tolls in these three divisions to 122, 52 and 11 respectively.