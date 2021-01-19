Zia's 85th birth anniversary observed

BNP and its associate bodies on Tuesday observed the 85th birth anniversary of its founder Ziaur Rahman taking a fresh vow to 'restore' democracy in the country, reports UNB.
BNP leaders and activists, led by its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, placed wreaths at Zia's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar grave around 11.00am.
Later, they offered fateha following a special munajat seeking salvation of the departed soul of Zia. Leaders and activists of BNP's different units and associate bodies also placed wreaths at Zia's grave.
Talking to reporters after placing wreaths, Fakhrul recalled Zia's contributions to Bangladesh Liberation War and building the nation. He alleged that the current government is repressing BNP leaders and activists by snatching democracy.
Fakhrul said false cases have been filed against around 35 lakh BNP leaders and activists while many of them were killed, disappeared and repressed.
"Today we took a fresh vow to get rid of such a situation. We must restore democracy and free our leader Khaleda Zia from jail," he said.
To mark the day, the party flag was hoisted atop all of its offices across the country in the morning. The party arranged a free medical camp at its Nayapaltan central office from 10:00am to 2:00pm.
BNP arranged a virtual discussion on Zia's life and work in the afternoon. BNP's district, city, upazila and thana units also celebrated the birth anniversary with various programmes.
Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal will organise a discussion on Zia on Wednesday afternoon at the Supreme Court Bar auditorium to mark the day.
Besides, Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) will arrange a free healthcare camp at BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the morning on the occasion.
Ziaur Rahman was born on 19 January, 1936 at Bagbari in Bogura. He founded BNP in 1978 and became the country's seventh President. Zia was assassinated by a group of army officers at Chattogram Circuit House on 30 May, 1981.