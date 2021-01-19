Zia's 85th birth anniversary observed

Talking to reporters after placing wreaths, Fakhrul recalled Zia's contributions to Bangladesh Liberation War and building the nation. He alleged that the current government is repressing BNP leaders and activists by snatching democracy.

Fakhrul said false cases have been filed against around 35 lakh BNP leaders and activists while many of them were killed, disappeared and repressed.

"Today we took a fresh vow to get rid of such a situation. We must restore democracy and free our leader Khaleda Zia from jail," he said.

To mark the day, the party flag was hoisted atop all of its offices across the country in the morning. The party arranged a free medical camp at its Nayapaltan central office from 10:00am to 2:00pm.