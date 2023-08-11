9 dengue patients die, 2046 hospitalised in 24hrs

“This year, 373 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year,” the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 80,074 the statement read, adding: “Some 70,026 patients were released from different hospitals this year of the total patients.”

“A total of 9,675 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Of them, 4,421 are in Dhaka while 5,254 are outside the capital city,” it added.