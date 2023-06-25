UN highly praises Bangladeshi peacekeepers for professionalism

“Some 7,500 Bangladeshi male and females are employed in nine UN peacekeeping missions around the globe,” she said.

Catherine Pollard thanked the prime minister for Bangladesh’s contribution to the trust fund, which has been formed to check sexual exploitation and abuse.

In reply, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh is deeply committed to women’s security and increase in women’s participation (in the UN peacekeeping missions).

She reiterated her government’s “zero tolerance” policy against sexual exploitation and abuse.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has taken serious punitive measures against the individuals who were found guilty through investigation in this regard.