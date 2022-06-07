Zonayed Saki, seven others come under attack in Chattogram

The seven other wounded are: Gano Samhati Andolan Chattogram unit coordinator Hasan Maruf Rumi and member secretary Farhad Zaman, Chattra Federation Chattogram unit general secretary Shridham Kumar Shill, Gono Odikhar Parishad joint convener Rashed Khan and Jashim Uddin and member Kamrun Nahar Doli.
They have been undergoing treatment at CMCH.
On Tuesday afternoon, the leaders and activists of Gano Samhati Andolon and seven political parties visited the BM container depot in Sitakunda. Following that they went to CMCH at around 3:30pm.
Eyewitnesses said while Zonayed Saki and others were coming out of CMCH after visiting the injured in container depot fire and explosion at around 5:45pm, they came under an attack by a group of people, numbering 7-8.