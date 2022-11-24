EC updates voter list ahead of next general election

Enumerators of the EC visited households to complete the update in four phases starting from 20 May to 20 November this year following the terms of Section 11 of the Electoral Rolls Act-2009 Voter List Update Programme.

The progress rate of the voter registration process is 8.59 per cent, the commission said.

The EC officials said 9,870,970 people have completed the registration process in the update programme, which is 1,255,233 more than the estimated number.

Registration of 4,778,003 women; 5,092,716 men, and 251 third-gender people has been completed.