This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 20 Monday with one more death reported from Cox's Bazar. Of all the deceased, 11 were from Cox's Bazar and nine from Dhaka.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease. This year, the directorate has recorded 5,930 dengue cases and 5,198 recoveries so far.