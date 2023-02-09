Bangladesh

Unelected govt will never return, PM tells JS

BSS
Prime Minister and Leader of the House tonight told the parliament that an unelected government would never return in the country, urging the people to remain alert and vigilant against those who are out for such a government by creating anarchy.

"Those who are dreaming of nightmare of an unelected government in the country, please come out of the dream as it will never come true," she said while addressing a valedictory speech on completion of the 21st session of the 11th parliament.

The Prime Minister asked the dreamers of nightmare to go to the people and participate in the election if they have aspiration to go to power.

"The reality is that whoever will get the people's vote, will come to power and we have no objection to this end. Awami League never interferes in it and will not do so," she said.

"What benefit the country yielded in the past from an unelected government for which some people are now advocating for an interim government by passing the country's constitution? " she posed a question.

"Those who want an unelected government violating the country's constitution, which protects the rights of the masses, really don't believe in the country's independence, democracy and rights of the people," she said.

The Prime Minister called upon the countrymen to remain alert and vigilant against such people as they hardly care for the welfare of the country and its people rather they works for their petty interests .

"The countrymen should remain alert and vigilant against those who are out to create anarchy in lust for getting some money from somewhere. I have confidence that the people of the country will never allow them to destabilize their lives," she said.

