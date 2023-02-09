Unelected govt will never return, PM tells JS

Prime Minister and Leader of the House tonight told the parliament that an unelected government would never return in the country, urging the people to remain alert and vigilant against those who are out for such a government by creating anarchy.

"Those who are dreaming of nightmare of an unelected government in the country, please come out of the dream as it will never come true," she said while addressing a valedictory speech on completion of the 21st session of the 11th parliament.