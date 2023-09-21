Dengue deaths: 22-year record broken within 9 months

The country witnessed the first ever major outbreak of dengue in 2000. Some 93 people died of dengue that year. Since then, dengue patients have been identified every year in the country. A total of 853 people died of dengue as of 2022 where some 867 people died this year alone so far till yesterday, Wednesday.
A total of 21 people died in the 24 hours from Tuesday 8:00 am to Wednesday 8:00 am. This is the highest dengue related casualties recorded in a day this year. However, the number of dengue-related casualties was 21 on 2 September as well, as per the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The DGHS said in its regular bulletin on Wednesday that of 21 people who died of dengue in the last 24 hours, 10 were from Dhaka and the rest was from outside.
It further says, some 3015 new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the last 24 hours. Of them, 857 patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 2,158 patients were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka. A total of 176,810 patients have been admitted to hospitals with dengue this year so far. Of them, some 75,833 patients were admitted to hospitals and some 100,977 were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka.
Some 281 dengue patients died last year, which was the highest number of dengue casualties recorded in a year in the 22 years prior to this year. However, that record was broken long ago this year. Dengue related casualties in 2019 and 2021 were 179 and 105 respectively. Bangladesh has recorded dengue related casualties almost every year in the last 22 years. However, all the records are broken this year.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday, Professor Nazmul Islam, director of the disease control unit of the DGHS, said, “Every death hurts. We want to bring down the death toll to zero. We have been trying hard. Now we need everyone’s assistance.”
It was clear right from the beginning of this year that the dengue situation will worsen this year. The disease control unit of the DGHS conducted mosquito survey and said the amount of larvae they found was higher than any other time.
This year, the number of dengue patients is higher in the districts outside Dhaka as compared to the number of patients in the capital. More than half of the people who died of dengue this year died within one day of getting admitted to a hospital.
Public health expert Mushtaq Hossain told Prothom Alo, “I am really saddened by such a high death toll. I don’t know why it isn’t being considered as a health emergency even after such a high casualty rate. It is not that the government is not doing anything. However, there is no integrated effort. Now, if we become habituated to death, then it would be unfortunate.”