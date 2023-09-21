Dengue deaths: 22-year record broken within 9 months

The country witnessed the first ever major outbreak of dengue in 2000. Some 93 people died of dengue that year. Since then, dengue patients have been identified every year in the country. A total of 853 people died of dengue as of 2022 where some 867 people died this year alone so far till yesterday, Wednesday.

A total of 21 people died in the 24 hours from Tuesday 8:00 am to Wednesday 8:00 am. This is the highest dengue related casualties recorded in a day this year. However, the number of dengue-related casualties was 21 on 2 September as well, as per the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The DGHS said in its regular bulletin on Wednesday that of 21 people who died of dengue in the last 24 hours, 10 were from Dhaka and the rest was from outside.