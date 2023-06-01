Budget 2023-24: Products and services likely to see price fall

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has suggested reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on some products in FY 2023-2024 to make the business environment friendlier, to support manufacturing of import substitute products and to reduce tax burden at the local manufacturing stage.
Following are some of the products that may see a decrease in the price due to the proposal.
Handmade biscuits-cake
The finance minister proposed to raise the existing exemption limit for “Handmade Biscuits” to Tk 200 per kg from Tk150 and for “Cakes (excluding Party Cake)” to Tk 300 per kg from Tk 250. As a result the production cost of handmade biscuits and cake would decline.
Sweetmeat
The government proposed to reduce the existing 15 per cent tax rate to 7.5 per cent in sweetmeat shop service in order to realise the desired revenue from the service.
Anti-malarial and anti-tuberculosis drugs
The finance minister proposed exemption of VAT at the production stage on anti-malarial and anti-tuberculosis drugs. The prices of these drugs are likely to decrease as a result.
Animal feed
The government has proposed VAT exemption on Coconut/Copra waste at manufacturing stage which is used as animal feed. The production cost of the feed is likely to fall due to the VAT exemption.
Optical Fiber
Finance minister proposed VAT exemption of 5 (five) per cent at the production stage on “optical fiber cable” till 30 June 2024.
Refrigerators, blender, oven and other products
The finance minister in his budget speech proposed extension of existing VAT exemption facility for production of refrigerator and freezers till 30 June 2024 and extension of existing VAT exemption facility for production of washing machine, microwave oven, electric oven till 30 June 2025
Also, the government proposed extension of existing VAT exemption facility for production of blender, juicer, mixer, grinder, electric kettle, multi cooker and pressure cooker till 30 June 2025.
The minister also proposed extension of the current period of exemption of VAT (Excluding AT) and Supplementary duty (where applicable) on import of certain raw materials used in the production of sanitary napkins and diapers, for the protection of women and children, for one more year till 30 June 2024.