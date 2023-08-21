Most markets sink as China rate cut fails to ease economy worries

Most Asian markets fell Monday as China's decision to cut interest rates again failed to reassure investors, who are growing increasingly worried about the outlook for the world's number two economy.

Sentiment has been hammered this month by a string of weak data out of Beijing indicating the post-Covid recovery has run off track.

Speculation that the Federal Reserve could tighten monetary policy further and keep rates elevated for some time has added to the gloom as it tries to bring inflation down to its two per cent target.