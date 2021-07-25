5 financial companies will lend Tk 6.55b to CSMEs

Cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) can get the government-announced Covid incentives from five finance companies, besides the scheduled banks.

The companies are IDLC Finance Limited, Lanka Bangla Finance, IPDC Finance, United Finance and Agrani SME.

Bangladesh Bank has instructed the banks and the five finance companies to start distribution of the stimulus on 9 per cent interest rate. Loan recipients will have to pay 4 per cent of the interest while the government will subsidise the remaining amount.