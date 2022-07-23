Twitter says Musk 'uncertainty' hurting revenue

Twitter blamed disappointing results Friday on "headwinds," including the uncertainty imposed on the company by Elon Musk's chaotic buyout bid.

The firm is locked in a legal battle with the mercurial Tesla boss over his effort to walk away from a $44 billion deal to purchase the platform, leaving the company in limbo.

Twitter missed expectations with revenue of $1.18 billion, due to "advertising industry headwinds... as well as uncertainty related to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk," the company reported.

Also, in the current context of tightening credit conditions and economic turbulence, many companies like Twitter that rely heavily on ads are suffering from a decrease in advertisers' budgets.

"Twitter is on a rowboat in the middle of a storm," said analyst Jasmine Enberg. "The Musk saga rocked the boat even harder."

"Twitter is now in the unenviable position of convincing advertisers that its ad business is solid," she added.