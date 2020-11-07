72pc of firms yet to receive stimulus: SANEM

Around 72 per cent of the firms surveyed are yet to receive any stimulus package, according to a survey of South Asian Network of Economic Modeling (SANEM), reports UNB.

The major challenges include lack of package for the industry, lengthy procedure, difficulty in bank-related services, and difficulty in the information. There has not been any significant improvement in these areas, it mentioned.

The survey report added that the small firms were largely out of stimulus package coverage. Only 8 per cent of the firms have received the stimulus package out of the 301 micro and small firms surveyed. In the case of large firms, out of 157 firms surveyed, 41 per cent received the stimulus package.