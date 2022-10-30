Move underway in formulating policy

He said, "India has made a policy which says the government will restructure those institutions, which will be defaulters, after bringing them under control. And the defaulters will be tried as per the existing law. We are also working on this."
Salman F Rahman came up with these remarks while addressing a seminar titled 'The Role of Public Private Partnership (PPP) in Achieving Roadmap 2041' at the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) office at Motijheel in Dhaka.
Salman F Rahman recommended implementing projects under PPP against backdrop of the country’s economy. He said there is no scope to accept the project without PPP.
Speaking as a special guest, state minister for planning Shamsul Alam said the sufficient investment by the government itself is not possible to achieve different development goals. The country’s private sector will have to contribute to the development activities through PPP.
In the seminar, Naser Ezaz Bijoy, president of Foreign Investors’ Chamber of Commerce and Industries, presented the keynote paper.
He said the government investment in infrastructure and supply sectors is insufficient. There is a scope of investment of US dollar 200 billion in this sector through PPP.