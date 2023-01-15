BB expects first instalment of $4.5b IMF loan by next month: Spokesman

The visiting International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, led by its deputy managing director Antoinette Monsio Sayeh, on Sunday discussed with Bangladesh Bank officials the country's economic challenges and the request for a $4.5 billion loan from the Washington-based lender, reports UNB.

Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf, along with deputy governors and other senior officials, met with the four-member IMF delegation at BB headquarters, the bank's spokesperson and executive director Md Mezbaul Haque told reporters.

He said the meeting discussed different programmes taken by Bangladesh Bank and the government to deal with economic challenges, including the pressure on foreign currency reserves.