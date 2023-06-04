Export jumps by 27pc in May

Exports have bounced back in Bangladesh as the country saw export worth USD 4.85 billion (Tk 519 billion) in May.
This amount is 26.61 per cent higher than the corresponding month in the last year.
May last year saw export worth USD 3.83 billion.
A sudden drop of export by 16.5 per cent in last April caused a worry for Bangladesh amid the ongoing dollar crisis. April saw export of USD 3.96 billion. The export, however, rebound in May as it saw USD 890 million increase compared to April.
According to EPB, Bangladesh’s export in first 11 months of 2022-23 fiscal year (July-May) stands at USD 50.5 billion, which is 7.12 per cent higher than the corresponding period of last year.
Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) published the updated data of export on Sunday.
EPB report shows that alongside readymade garment products; exports of leather and leather products and plastic goods have increased.
Jute and jute products, home textile, frozen food, agro processed food and engineering products have seen a decrease in export.
Export of RMG products in first 11 months of this fiscal stands at USD 42.6 billion, which is 10.67 per cent higher than the corresponding period of last year. Leather and leather-made goods were exported worth USD 1.12 billion while home text saw export of 1.02 billion.