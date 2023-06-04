Export jumps by 27pc in May

Exports have bounced back in Bangladesh as the country saw export worth USD 4.85 billion (Tk 519 billion) in May.

This amount is 26.61 per cent higher than the corresponding month in the last year.

May last year saw export worth USD 3.83 billion.

A sudden drop of export by 16.5 per cent in last April caused a worry for Bangladesh amid the ongoing dollar crisis. April saw export of USD 3.96 billion. The export, however, rebound in May as it saw USD 890 million increase compared to April.